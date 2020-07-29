HSFT20 Stop #38 — Oak Hill Academy Raiders

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — New season. New head coach for Oak Hill Academy entering 2020. Bill Rosenthal is now in charge of the Raiders. Rosenthal is familiar with the team since he’s been with the program the last three years. Now, as head coach, he’s prioritizing a sense of urgency to get the team back on track.

“We got red lines everywhere,” head coach Bill Rosenthal said. “When you cross the red line, you don’t walk. You’re on the job. You’re on the move. We have a small team of 20 kids so we go to be in shape and keep moving. Instead of running 80 sprints to get in shape, we do it by running to each group. Jogging full speed.”

“We’ve had a phenomenal summer,” senior center Kip Alpe said. “Everybody’s been here. Everybody’s been giving it their all. It’s just a whole different approach. We got a new better culture. I think we’re having fun with it honestly.”

“We’re more fired up to be here,” senior wide receiver and safety Manning Huffman said. “Just ready to get after it and win some games.”

To come away with some wins, it starts at practice. The players say that the entire team has been giving its all. Evidence of how close how knit this bunch is.

“When you’re in town, you got to be here,” Alpe explained. “He trusts us. I feel like we trust him very much. We have a good relationship right now.”

“Just to not give up really,” Huffman said. “Come out everyday at practice and not mess around and get things done.”

Expect to see the Raiders flying around the field as Rosenthal is putting in a system designed around his players.

“They’ve worked hard and accepted their roles so far,” Rosenthal said. “We’re excited to get started.”

“The coaches are coming around to what we have and not what we don’t have,” Alpe said. “We don’t have much size, but we’re fast. We’re quick. We’re athletic. We’re going to work on that. Instead of trying to be the bigger man, we’re gonna be the faster man that works harder.”

“We’re going to mix it up and do a lot of different things we haven’t done in the past,” Huffman said. “Just get defenses to do what we want them to do. He’s going to put us in situations where we make the plays.”

One player that looks to make a leap this season and thrive in the new system is returning starting quarterback Cameron Dill.

“He’s really athletic,” Alpe said. “He knows the game. I feel like the more he plays the better he’s getting every year. The smarter he gets. The more he understands it. I’m just grateful for him.”

“He knows a little bit more and how to get after it,” Huffman said.