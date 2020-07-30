HSFT20 Stop #39 — Winona Christian Stars

Winona, Miss. (WCBI) — Winona Christian is reloading the team in preparation for the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -

After losing a lot of talent to graduation, head coach Junior Graham welcomes in another big senior class to help move the Stars in the right direction.

“We just want to keep getting better,” Graham said. “We expect our kids to come in every year to compete, and compete at a high-level. It’s our job as coaches to put them in a sound scheme both offensively, defensively and special teams. If the kids are ready for the challenge, we just want to be in every ball game. If you’re in every ball game you have a chance for victories.”

The Stars return after a 9-3 overall record and a second-round playoff appearance.

With all the current uncertainty surrounding high school football, the Stars are focusing on putting in hard work to better themselves every day.

“They were hungry to get back in the weight room. They were hungry to get on the practice field Monday. They understand it’s difficult times but they love footbal, they love being a teammate,” Graham said.

With restrictions on scrimmages, the Stars have had to utilize each other on the practice field more than ever before.

“We’ve just had to compete against ourselves. When you don’t have any 7-on-7 camps or any lineman camps to attend it puts all the weight on us to make sure to keep that competitive edge and so we competed as much as we could throughout the course of June,” Graham said.

Even after losing a good chunk of his team, Graham says the Stars are well balanced on both sides of the ball.

“We expect quality play out of all of our players,” Graham said.

The Stars kick-off the season against Tunica at home on August 21st.