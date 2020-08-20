HSFT20 – Stop #60 Columbus Falcons

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — “Expect excellence,” head coach Joshua Pulphus said. “That’s our goal. We’re not going to limit or say we just want to make it to the playoffs. We just want to make it to the division championship or state championship. Our goal and standard is to expect excellence.”

That’s the approach and mentality of the Columbus Falcons as they work to soar above the competition this season. In year one for head coach Josh Pulphus, the Falcons went 4-7 following a win-less 2018 season. Now entering year two under Pulphus, the foundation is set for the team to continue improving, and it all starts with how the Falcons closed last season.

“I was their third head coach in three years so just getting them to trust me and buy in was one of the toughest things,” Pulphus said. “Once the kids did it, we went on a roll towards the end of the year.”

A key point the coaching staff prioritized that’s helped shift the culture is getting stronger.

“When we first got here, I wanted to put an emphasis in the weight room,” Pulphus said. “That’s one thing that we did. They started buying into the weight room. Buying into lifting during the season. Buying into extra conditioning during the season. Just doing what it takes to win.”

“We good on the defensive side,” senior linebacker Chris Allen said. “We play physical on the offensive line. Physical on the defensive line. Play physical on the front seven. I believe we can do something.”

Pulphus said he’s extremely proud of the work his team has put in this off season led by his senior class.

“Our kids come in everyday,” Pulphus explained. “They work. They work everyday so I’ve been proud of my senior leadership. My senior leadership and the juniors buying in and wanting to get that losing taste out of their mouth. Coming in with great work ethic.”

“As a team, I want us to be one team,” senior quarterback Ethan Conner said. “One heartbeat.”

“I want to see all of us come together as one and play as one,” senior wide receiver Steven Turner said. “I wouldn’t say its hunger but play altogether.”

The Falcons compete in a difficult region in 5A highlighted by the reigning state champs West Point, but Columbus looks forward to seeing what they can make happen on the gridiron this season.

“We’re just excited and ready to go out and play,” Pulphus said. “Win, lose, or draw. We’re just happy to kind of get back to some normalcy. We’re just ready to see where the chips may fall.”

“I’m trying to get to the playoffs,” Allen said. “We haven’t made it in a long time so I’m trying to get to the playoffs.”

Columbus travels to take on Louisville September 4th.