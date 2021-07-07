HSFT21 Stop #10 — French Camp Panthers

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WCBI) — “At French Camp, each and every year it’s kind of that way. You don’t really know what success for that team is going to look like,” French Camp head coach Nathan Wright said.

Preparations have begun for French Camp Academy. The Panthers return to the gridiron following a 6-4 overall record and an appearance in the 1st round of the 1A playoffs.

This season, French Camp will remain in 1A ball. However, the Panthers move from region two to region three following the re-classifications.

“Our division is always challenging. Anytime you have eight or nine teams in a division every game matters. We’re in a division that we’re a lot more familiar with. So now that we’re falling back picking up Sebastapol and Leake County in the south, we’re really kind of in a place we’re accustomed to being,” Wright said.

“It can be pretty challenging. I believe we can face off with everybody, though. We just got to keep our heads right,” senior tackle/center Clay Dean said.

Every year French Camp focuses on rebuilding and regrowing. However, this year the Panthers will have to replace former quarterback Calvin Johnson.

Johnson contributed over 2,200 yards of total offense last season, including 35 touchdowns.

Coach Wright knows Johnson leaves some pretty big shoes to fill.

“You know you don’t replace him. You find the next guy, and you hope he’s going to be faithful. You hope he’s going to work and do his best to be the best he can be at that position,” Wright said.

“He’s a good player and it’s going to be hard replacing him, but we got some people that can stop up and really compete in 1A football,” Dean said.

As of now, there’s no ceiling set for the Panthers 2021 season. For this team, it’s about the journey week-by-week.

“A lot of times you start in August and you kind of have a picture and you think maybe we’ll win four or five games. Then you get four or five games in and think, you know, this team really might do something special. We’re always going to do the best we can do and plug away and be faithful in the little things each day and we’ll see how far the Lord takes us.”

“A dream season?,” senior WR/CB Macon Bentley asked.

“A State championship,” Bentley said.

“That’d be great.” Senior WR Rob Surette said.

“Really just an enjoyable season and hang out with my brothers,” Bentley said.

The season begins for French Camp with an away game at Winona Christian on August 27th.