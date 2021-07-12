HSFT21 Stop #15 – Calhoun City Wildcats

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – After coming up short in the Class 2A state championship to Taylorsville, the Calhoun City Wildcats are chasing redemption. The Wildcats finished with an 11-3 record last season. Now, the city is turning that pain they felt in Jackson into power.

“We need to learn from that,” head coach M.D. Jennings said. “We were a very young team. Some guys got a lot of experience especially being able to play on a big stage like that. So I told the guys to learn from it and let that motivate them. Use that as motivation throughout the season.”

“We need to be at every workout,” senior lineman Jake Macon said. “Coming together every game and work as hard as we can. Hopefully, if we do that, we’ll be on top.”

The senior s led by quarterback Jackson Lee are doing their part to make sure the team is ready for another title push.

“For the most part we have senior leadership with our quarterback and offensive linemen,” Jennings said. “They’ve been motivating the younger guys to be at every workout and to come everyday willing to work.”

“It’s different than usual because we got different positions you know,” Macon said. “We’re trying to figure out where they need to be.”

Coach Jennings and his staff are confident they have the pieces in the locker room to get the job done.

“They’re willing to work,” Jennings said. “They’re not afraid to roll up the sleeves and get dirty. I tell the guys to come every day ready to work. If you do that, everything else will take care of itself.”

After reaching the state title game, it’s easy to lose your edge. However, Coach Jennings and his staff aren’t letting the team fall victim to that mindset.

“When you have a lot of success, it’s easy for people to just start going through the motions,” Jennings explained. “We try to stay on the kids each and every day. Find ways to keep them motivated. On Friday nights, I tell them that’s the fun part. Go out there and have fun.”

Calhoun City kicks off the season on the road against Houston on August 26th.