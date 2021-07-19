HSFT21 Stop #22: Aliceville Yellowjackets

- Advertisement -

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI)– Aliceville’s season ended in the 2A quarterfinals in 2020. The Yellow Jackets fell to Mars Hill Bible. They have new leadership as Grady Griffin is heading into year one as head coach. He held the same position at Francis Marion for two seasons and is ready to lead the charge.

“I have brought discipline, A level of dedication, commitment and energy. The boys have responded really well to that,” Griffin said.

He’s encouraged by what he has seen in the spring and summer so far.

“We have a strong core of players that are driven. Combine that with my coaches and it completes the puzzle. It will lead us to be very successful,” Griffin said.

A big returning piece is junior quarterback Ty’Jarian Williams. He had just under 1,900 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in 2020. He was also a threat on his feet rushing for 350 yards and 4 TDs. Griffin is excited about his progress.

“I’m expecting to see him grow up a lot,” Griffin said. “He was young last year as a sophomore. My job is to groom him well and teach him how to really enjoy the position and lead the team.”

Aliceville will be a junior-heavy team this season, they only have five seniors. While last year ended with a tough loss to Mars Hill Bible, the expectations in the locker room are high.

“This is a championship team,” WR and CB Landon Ball. “We are bonding together and the chemistry is really there. We should have a lot of success this year.”

“We are looking excellent up front,” left tackle Ayden Gibson said. “We have young offensive lineman but we will do big things this year.”

“We’re getting the philosophy in offensively,” Griffin said. “Our defense will be the same but we’re getting them to know where to be and where to line up. We teaching how to play in a high tempo and how to regurgitate what’s being taught to the field.”

Aliceville’s season opens up August 20th against Greene County at 7 o’clock.