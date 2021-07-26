HSFT21 Stop #29 — Choctaw County Chargers

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Reloading a team is nothing out of the ordinary for the Choctaw County Chargers.

“I think that’s kind of just Choctaw County ball,” Choctaw County head football coach Jeff Roberts said. “There’s a history here of winning a lot of championships in Weir and Ackerman. I think that’s a mentality that’s been put into their makeup from the day they were born basically.”

Coming off a 7-4 overall record and an exit in the second round of the 3A playoffs, the Chargers continue to search for the program’s first state title.

“Each week needs to be 1-0. At the end of that week, if you’re 1-0, that’s all that matters. To get over that hump, you have to focus not on the end goal but what the goal is each week,” Roberts said.

“We gotta get that gold ball,” senior S/LB Dajuan Woods said. “We’ve been going hard in the weight room just working so I think we’ve got it this year.”

Roberts sees his team as well-rounded heading into the upcoming season. However, the Chargers will have to fill a few critical roles by replacing former quarterback Tylan Carter and former wide receiver Ques McNeal.

Together Carter and McNeal contributed nearly 2,500 yards of total offense, racking up 25 touchdowns. However, coach Roberts believes he has the players to step up and fill those spots.

“We lost seven last year, and those seven played some key roles, but hopefully guys have a lot of experience, especially on that offensive and defensive line.”

“It’s some big shoes to fill,” senior quarterback Conor Jewell said. It’s high school football. Everybody graduates seniors and someone has to fill that role it just happens to be me.”

The Chargers are in for a change competition-wise this season. Following reclassifications, Choctaw County drops down from 3A to 2A ball. Coach Roberts says any change is just surface level.

“It’s going to be a change but we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing, prepare like we’ve been 100% — %110,” Jewell said.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a change. 2A is very competitive. We’re going into a very competitive district. There’s a lot of good teams in that district. Calhoun City for example played for the state championship last year. They’re going to be a good team. Well coached. East Webster is a team we’ve had on the schedule and will probably have on the schedule forever,” Roberts said.

The Chargers get the team’s first test of the year with a road game at Winona on August 27th.

“We’re coming hard. We’re definitely coming hard,” Woods said.

“All I want us to see and that’s what I tell them is I want us to compete,” Roberts said.