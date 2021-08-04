HSFT21 Stop #38 – Shannon Red Raiders

2020 was a challenging season for the Shannon Red Raiders. After battling injuries and COVID, Shannon finished with a 4-6 record. Despite the obstacles, the team is motivated to take their play up another level.

“Pushing ourselves harder,” senior safety Preston Walker said. “Way harder. Go harder. Play harder-every play. Every snap. Every game. Just play hard.”

“No more excuses,” Shannon head coach Daryl Carter said. “That’s my thing that I preach to them every day. Most of them have been in this situation before as freshmen. Now, they are juniors. It’s time for them to step up and take control of the reigns and lead us. If they take over, do what they’re supposed to do, then we can have some great things this year.”

Even former players are returning to give some wisdom to the guys playing now to provide them with a leg up.

“They gave me some stuff they didn’t learn in high school that they learned in college, like better techniques for that position,” senior athlete Key Shannon said.

This season the Red Raiders have the task of replacing one of the best running backs in Class 4A: Sentwali “Stanka” White. Honestly, that’s not an easy task, but the Red Raiders have some young players up for the challenge.

“Real good back, but like they always say, it’s next man up,” Walker explained. “We just got to be prepared and play ball.”

“It’s gonna be tough with him as an individual,” Carter said. “The things that he brought to the team. A lot of guys will be by a committee in that position. They are pretty good guys, so hopefully, they can fill those shoes the best they can.”

Shannon played underclassmen at all positions on the field last season. Now, head coach Daryl Carter is excited for his players’ opportunity to take on more prominent roles.

“All those guys, if they take advantage of the opportunities they were given, and from the spring and off-season, they are in the driver seat now,” Carter explained. “It’s time for them to go do it.”

“They got the bodies and length,” Shannon said. “I think they got it.”

The Red Raiders lost five guys by fewer than 14 points last season. This season, they’ll lean on their experienced seniors to help turn those losses into wins.

“Preston Walker, Key Shannon,” Carter said. “Those guys have been doing their part. My biggest thing with them is just to be selfless. Take the selfish out of it and lead. It may not be your night to be the guy with the most touchdowns, touches, interceptions, or whatever. Just play your role.”

“Some of them have been more verbal,” Walker said. “More competitive. Coming out here stepping up, showing the young guys what to do. Correcting them. Just being teammates and big brothers.”

Shannon plays on August 27th, hosting former division rival Pontotoc.