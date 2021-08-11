HSFT21 Stop #45 — Pontotoc Warriors

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — “They knew how to go out and work,” Pontotoc Jeff Carter said as he reflected on his 2020 team.

That was how the Pontotoc Warriors thrived during the 2020 season. The Warriors finished the year with a 10-2 overall record while going perfect in league play.

- Advertisement -

“After our first game with New Albany they believed in themselves,” Carter said was the key to the success the Warriors found. “That first game is a big game for every school. Only 50% of us are going to win. I think they realized after that first game they could be a pretty good team.”

Thankfully for Pontotoc, the Warriors are bringing a good portion of that successful 2020 team back this season, including starting quarterback Connor Armstrong.

As Armstrong prepares to enter into his junior season for the Warriors, he’s hoping to make an even more significant impact this year.

“I’d like to be able to move more on the field and get my field knowledge more because they’re relying on me more and I need to up that and up that part of my game,” Armstrong said.

“Connor’s been a studier of the game. He meets with the coaches like a coach. We’re expecting more out of him in terms of the mental part of it this year.”

According to Coach Carter, another key to the Warrior’s past success was discovering the team’s identity early.

Luckily for the Warriors, Carter feels the Warriors have this team’s identity locked down.

“I watched them in the spring and watched these guys coming back from last year. They’re going to be physical. I think they’re going to be fast. I just think we’re going to be an aggressive football team. I feel like we’ve already established that identity,” Carter said.

“The underdog,” is how junior WR/DB Nick Townsend described the Warriors identity. “Last year we we’re the underdog. Everybody counted us out. This year we’re hoping it’s the same.”

The Warriors are setting the team’s expectations high this year. Pontotoc made a deep run into the third round of the 4A playoffs in 2020.

However, Pontotoc has never won a state title. This team is hoping to change that.

“I think these guys really want to go all the way this year. I told them they’ve got the toughest schedule we’ve had here since I’ve been here coming right out of the gate, but I think this team can handle it,” Carter said.

“We know we can do it. We had a great year last year and we believe in ourselves just as much this year. That’s what we work for. That’s what we train for and that’s what we’re ready to do,” Armstrong said.

“Second-string, third-string, no matter what string it is you have to step up. We can’t get down on each other you know. We gotta keep it together and keep pushing,” Townsend said.

The season begins for Pontotoc with a road game at Shannon on August 27th.