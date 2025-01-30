Hull Property Group gives updates on Columbus Place progress

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Redevelopment and reimagining – that’s what Hull Property Group sees for Columbus Place.

The Group said when they first started this project- one of the goals was to de-mall the mall – eliminating the interior corners and making the remaining building’s entry and exits accessible from the parking lot rather than the interior of the mall. This is to accommodate tenants of all sizes. They are also looking to create more out parcels around the current building.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin wants residents to understand what the process looked like. It’s not easy and it takes time.

“They can see that we have a good product to sell here and that Columbus is a great place for a successful business to come,” said Gaskin. “I think we’ll see that it’s not going to happen overnight. Malls didn’t change overnight. When you’re doing stuff like this, it takes time. But you have to understand what the process is.”

Founder and Managing Principal Jim Hull discussed the progress they have made on the project and how they want to be able to accommodate all merchants.

“In improving substantially the look of the that the retailers will have as being part of the shopping center will be successful for the retailer, which means that they will have wider access to goods or services,” said Hull.

The group said they will talk to anyone who wants to open a business about their co-investment program.

“Entrepreneurs or people who are successful on the Internet, but who will have a physical presence that we’re willing to co-invest money,” Hull said. “We don’t want to be the partner, but we can provide the capital in conjunction with them, providing some of the capital to get them started. And we found that that program is not only innovative but can be really rewarding in starting somebody in a business they otherwise couldn’t do.”

Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin said they’re all about building a facility that aligns with the needs of local shoppers.

“We’re very committed to Columbus. We’re very bullish on Columbus. We think it’s a great community to do business. And I think our investments prove that. And what we’re trying to do is create the opportunity to bring in additional business, ” said Mulherin.

Both Hull and Mulherin say they can tell quickly if a community will work with them. Not only did Mayor Gaskin sell them on ideas for Columbus, but they see opportunity and a good foundation.

“It’s on the corner of U.S. 82 and Highway 45. So it’s the gateway property, if you will, to the entire retail quarter. So one, it’s a great location,” said Mulherin. “Two, the community itself is one that we’re very pleased with in terms of the amount of sales that you could generate here. Again, we’ve got to have the right offering and get the right tenants. We think it’s very well-conceived and we can be successful. And then thirdly, it’s just really the leadership and I mentioned earlier my comments that we can go to your community and find, you know, find out if they got good, good leadership. And you’ve got good leadership here who shares the same aspirational goals that we have, which is to create the right opportunity and the right offering for the citizens of Columbus.”

Overall, the group is sticking with the accumulative approach – building on one tenant and creating a domino effect.

“We think that the investment that we’re making in Columbus Place will spur additional investment up and down the corridor about other property owners,” said Mulherin.

Hull Property Group Purchased the mall in November of 2019.

They hope to start work on the back of the building by the Summer.

