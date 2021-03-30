Human remains found in a crawl space in Fulton have been identified

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in a home’s crawl space in Fulton have been identified through DNA testing.
The Fulton Police Department and the Itawamba County Coroner said the remains were identified as that of Deborah Evans Bell.
The remains were discovered by Fulton police on January 19th at a home on East Hill Street.
A cause of death has not been determined. Evans Bell was reported missing in 2016. She reportedly left home to go to a doctor’s appointment. Her husband reported her missing in February of 2016.