Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society offers pet safety advice for New Year’s Eve

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Ringing in the New Year with fireworks is a longstanding tradition but the excitement, flashing lights, and sounds of celebration that people enjoy so much are not as festive for their four-legged friends.

Brandy Johnson of the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society has some tips to keep your pets safe while you’re lighting up the sky.

For starters – the fireworks display is one of those events that your dog does not want to join you in.

“The main tip is to keep everybody inside. Turn on a little music in the house. I have a dog that has seizures and he gets really nervous around storms and fireworks so put on a movie, we hang out in the bedroom, we turn off the lights, and just chill out as much as possible,” says Johnson.

Pet owner Vicky Melendez shares a similar tactic for calming her dog.

“I just hold her in my arms before the fireworks start just hold her and keep her in my arms and keep her calm,” says Melendez.

Too often when pets are outside during these celebrations, they can get scared and disoriented, and that can lead to losing a family friend.

“We see a lot of animals that get lost during the fourth of July, new years, and I think sometimes Memorial Day there is some fireworks and they do come up here. The best way to make sure your pet is brought back to you -make sure they are microchipped. If a dog is brought into a vet clinic or shelter, we can scan them. Make sure your information is up to date so we can call you and let you know your pet is here,” says Johnson.

Fireworks also can pose a danger after the display has gone up in smoke.

“If you do set off fireworks in your backyard, make sure you pick up any debris because we do not want to have any puppy dogs getting impactions or pancreatitis from eating things they should not,” says Johnson.