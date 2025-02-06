Humid and warm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Maintaining conditions through the beginning of the weekend. Sunday brings changes into next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Thanks to a little bit of a breeze, fog potential tonight is lower but still possible. Lows will drop to around 60 degrees overnight.

THU/FRI: Variably cloudy and warm! We are expecting plenty of cloud coverage with pockets of sun throughout the day. Highs will return to the middle 70, lows in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday could hit temperatures close to 80 degrees. Those heavy clouds and light rain chance will continue through the first part of the weekend. A front is going to be approaching Sunday, but there is some uncertainty with timing and the strength of the system. There will be a slight uptick in the rain on Sunday.