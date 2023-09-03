Hundreds come to Tupelo for 2nd annual Change Fest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a celebration of music, art, and skateboarding.

Hundreds came to Tupelo for the second annual Change Fest.

Participants came from places like Austin Texas, New Orleans, and various Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi communities.

Ben Policicchio is with Change Skate Shop in Tupelo. He says this sport attracts a certain kind of individual.

“You can learn at your own pace,” Policicchio said. It teaches good skills like delayed gratification because it takes forever to learn a lot of this stuff so you have to put in the time and effort. And I think it’s attractive to a lot of people that don’t really fit into that team sport ideology or that need to be in a crew kind of deal. You just make your family outside whatever you have with the people you skate with.”

Policicchio said it was a great way to bring people into town during Labor Day. He says this event draws a younger crowd and he is thankful to the Convention and Visitors Bureau for helping make this happen.

