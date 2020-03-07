Hundreds flock to annual Tupelo Con

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of folks lined up outside of the Tupelo Furniture Market to attend the annual Tupelo Con.

The event featured activities like battle bots, a cosplay contest, and a chance to meet voice actors from well-known cartoons.

Candi Milo is one such artist.

Her most famous character is Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory.

“Dee Dee get out of my Laboratory! Don’t Touch that Button… I hope that everybody in Tupelo and the surrounding areas, if you’re able to get here, should come and see what people put together to entertain you. There are hundreds of vendors, some celebrities, some not-so celebrities, come out and meet us and say hi. Come out and meet the distributors and the vendors who are doing the best to entertain you. I just think if you take a chance, buy a ticket and come on in, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised. I think the kids would have a great time. It’s friendly, it’s warm, people are in costume… It’s a cartoon party,” said Milo.

Tupelo Con will continue Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.