Hundreds of Alabamians cross state lines to buy lottery tickets

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 36 hours, the winning numbers for the Powerball lottery will be announced on WCBI.

Saturday’s jackpot will be the largest since 2022.

Mississippi gas stations have been flooded with customers over the past week.

Alabama, on the other hand, is one of five states that do not participate in the lottery.

Mississippians and Alabamians unite over the lottery at one Lowndes County gas station.

“Hoping I’m going to win the big Powerball money tomorrow night,” Brenda Strickland from Fayette, Alabama.

Brenda Strickland is from Fayette, Alabama, but she drove the extra miles and crossed state lines to lock in her numbers.

She said she visits Stateline Express Mart on Highway 12 often.

So far, she’s bought five tickets for the Powerball, and she already knows what she’ll do with the money if she wins.

“Get a new house, the first part. My granddaughter wants one with stairs in it, and we’re going to both get a new car, me and my husband,” said Strickland.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is up to $1.8 billion.

That makes it the second largest in U.S. lottery history.

“I came down to see can I buy a lottery ticket, and I’ll be ok,” said Larry Bullock from Northport, AL.

Brenda Hepburn has been working for Stateline Express for two and a half years.

She said this is the biggest crowd she’s seen since she’s started working.

“We have a lot of people that also come from Alabama that come over, so we’ve been busy,” said Hepburn.

Powerball tickets are $2.

Since Wednesday, employees said the store has made $10,000 alone from Powerball.

Hepburn said she has both states to thank for the increased foot traffic.

“It’s probably a good mix of both, but with Alabama not having Powerball, it’s probably a lot of Alabama customers,” said Hepburn.

Robert Walker also came from Alabama.

The Vernon man said it’s all about strategy when choosing the lucky numbers.

“I try to figure out a combination and stuff. It’s hard to do, but sometimes, it gets pretty close, and twice it has happened,” said Walker.

Walker said he wishes they sold lottery tickets in Alabama.

If he wins, he said he plans to give back to the community.

“Good luck to everybody, and may the best person win, or individuals win,” said Walker.

“I just hope that somebody from Alabama or Mississippi would win, just to bring it, you know, here home,” said Hepburn.

A Lowndes County Sprint Mart on Highway 182 has also been seeing a lot of Alabama customers.

