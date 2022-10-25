Hundreds of elementary students gather for MSMS Math Superstars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What could get hundreds of elementary school students up and on a bus first thing in the morning?

Would you believe, Math?

Students from across the state gathered at the Trotter Convention Center for the return of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science’s Math Superstars.

MSMS students guided the young Math whizzes as they competed in tests, puzzles, and projects.

The program also educates elementary students about opportunities in Math, and it helps MSMS reach out to potential students a few years early.

