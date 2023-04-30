Hundreds of homes in the Golden Triangle are free of hazardous waste

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of homes in the Golden Triangle are now free of hazardous waste.

More than 400 cars loaded with items like old appliances, oil, tires, paint, batteries, and other household waste drove through the Golden Triangle Landfill today for safe disposal of the products.

The landfill hosts Waste Collection Day once a year. The 4-hour event was busy from start to finish. Those who came say it’s the perfect way to get started on their spring cleaning.

“That’s why we try to do it this time of the year. It coincides with people’s spring cleaning. And it gives them a place to get rid of everything they’ve had left over from the year – or ten or twenty years,” said the executive director of the solid waste authority Jimmy Sloan.

Sloan said companies will recycle electronics and oil products. Some of the paint will be blended and used for fuel, and the chemicals will be disposed of safely.