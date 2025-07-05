Hundreds of people chose a campground for the 4th

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of people may have hit the road to travel to spend the 4th of July weekend with their family, but hundreds of people chose to stay close to home and camp out at Lake Tiak-O’khata.

Dozens of people flooded Lake Tiak-O’khata’s campground for a holiday of fun.

For some people, it makes the perfect holiday getaway.

“We love the fireworks, the food is amazing, we like the water,” said Lilly McDonald, a camper. “It is also not that far from where we live, and so it is very easy to get to and very clean.”

“They have different subjects you can do, like slides, diving boards, and you can just have a lot of fun here,” said Blayne Spencer, a camper.

“I’m with the sliding and the diving board; those are my things,” said Kevin Minor, a camper. “Every year I say, well, alright, I am going to get a double back flip,” and I usually do not make it through the first one.”

For Michelle Spencer, it is a holiday tradition that she wants to continue

“When I was little, I was about three or four years old, and they would bring us here during the summer,” said Spencer. You know grandparents love doing traditions with their grandkids, and we would come here every single year.”

Lake Tiak-O’khata offers people the opportunity to swim, kayak, and participate in various sports.

Spencer said it is great to see how much the Lake has grown over the years.

“There are a lot more people here now; it was not as popular back then. It is like this place has come to life,” said Spencer.

“The obstacle course is brand new, and I have never seen that. When I first got here, I was like “woah what is that, I have never seen that before” the volleyball is new, and it is a lot of fun, actually,” said Spencer

Lilly McDonald said she enjoys spending time with family and creating new bonds at campgrounds.

“We usually see people that we know because of the way the small town is and the way that schools play other schools and stuff,” said McDonald, “so, we always end up seeing people that we know, since we live so close to here.”

According to Kampgrounds of America, more than 21.5 million households camped out for the 4th of July in 2022.

