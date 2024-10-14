Hundreds of people visit Macon to see cooking content creator

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – For certain public figures, you would never think you would be able to see them in person.

Hundreds got the opportunity in Noxubee County on Saturday, Oct. 13, to see the cooking content creator and author Brenda Gantt.

She had a book signing at the Superior Catfish plant in Macon.

Mrs. Brenda Gantt is a famous internet personality who has millions of followers across all social media platforms from her cooking videos.

She is also an author who wrote many cookbooks.

The retired school teacher gained a following after posting Facebook videos about how to make homemade biscuits.

“She was teaching us how to do biscuits, and this is how I learned how to do biscuits by watching her,” said attendee Ulaine Williams. “Listening to her and just watching her, that has influenced me, guided me, and, given me the spirit to keep going.”

Gantt got the opportunity to connect with her fans through a book signing in Macon at the Superior Catfish plant.

There were tons of people waiting to get their books signed by Mrs. Brenda Gantt. People can see her in person rather than on their phones, tv’s, or even her cookbook.

“I watch her lives, I watch her cook, and I’ve been watching her cook for several years,” attendee Rhonda Swift said. “She does a really good job. I wanted to come out and meet Brenda Gantt and get my cookbook signed, I have all three of them and have three that I purchased for Christmas presents and wanted to get them all signed.”

Residents of Macon said this event was a great attraction for the town.

“I think this has been a real boost for Macon,” resident Cyndy McGuire said. “Of course, it was unexpected, I think we all hoped for a good crowd, but I don’t think any of us expected this huge turnout. My hope is that people will come into the town of Macon, that they will go to our restaurants and shop in some of our shops. So hopefully it will be an economic boost for the county.”

There were even attendees who traveled from hundreds of miles away for the event.

“Well she encourages families to get in the kitchen together,” attendee Angela Taylor said. “My little girls are always wanting to help make biscuits, help make dumplings and, they get so excited for Mrs. Brenda’s cooking.”

Gantt said she appreciates all the support from everyone who came out to the book signing.

