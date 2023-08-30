Hundreds of volunteers help clean up Starkville with Get Swept Up event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Visitors checking out the Starkville scene can expect to receive a warm and clean welcome.

More than 600 volunteers participated in the 20th annual Get Swept Up campaign.

Trash and debris were cleaned up on several streets, parks, businesses, and other locations in the city.

There were several partners involved in the campaign, including the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

Chick-fil-A also catered meals to the hundreds of people volunteering their time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter