Hundreds Receive Their Diplomas During MUW’s Fall Graduation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- After spending countless hours studying and hitting the books, the hard work finally pays off for many students at the Mississippi University for Women.

On Friday, nearly 200 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas during MUW’s Fall graduation ceremony.

Family and friends cheered on the grads and celebrated their success.

Shane Hooper with the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees delivered the commencement speech.

The graduates are now the newest members of the Long Blue Line.