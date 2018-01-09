Hunstville Airport Increases Flight Volume

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – United Airlines will increase the volume of nonstop flights into and out of one Alabama airport.

AL.com reports that the Huntsville International Airport announced Monday that the airline will add more flights between Huntsville and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Service will increase by two arrivals and two departures each day between each city and Huntsville, beginning June 7.

No new destinations have been added.

The northern Alabama airport’s executive director, Rick Tucker, says the additions offer more options and savings to Tennessee Valley residents.

United Airlines also flies nonstop between Huntsville and Houston.