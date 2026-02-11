Hunt High alumni continue to share school’s history

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Hunt High School alumni are keeping the legacy alive.

For years, R.E. Hunt High School served as the only upper-level school for African-American students in Columbus.

The historic high school first opened in 1953, when Union Academy, grades 1 through 12, became too full.

Hunt was segregated until 1970 and then became Hunt Intermediate School for students in grades 5th and 6th.

In 2012, some years after Hunt closed, Laverne Greene-Leech founded the R.E. Hunt Museum and Culture Center.

Unfortunately, a tornado in 2019 damaged the museum, but alumni are working to reopen the center this year.

