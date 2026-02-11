Hunt High alumni reflect on school memories

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The history of Hunt High School goes back decades.

Laverne Greene-Leech graduated from R.E. Hunt High in 1966.

“Hunt was the place to be. If you got a chance to come to Hunt, you had it made,” said Leech.

The historic Columbus school first opened in 1953, when Union Academy, the only African-American school in the city at the time, became too full.

“Teachers cared for each other and cared for the students. I learned a lot and met a lot of lifetime friends here,” said Jerry Turner, Hunt High alumnus, class of 1967.

Hunt was segregated until 1970.

Before integration, all of the black students in the city, grades 7 through 12, attended Hunt.

County students in grades 9 through 12 were bused in.

City students walked despite the distance and weather.

“We had to walk in the rain, shine, sleet, or snow, but we didn’t miss a day,” said Leech.

Alumni say sports, drama club, choir, and band are just a few of the activities they looked forward to at Hunt.

When Hunt was integrated in 1970, it became Hunt Intermediate School, only serving 5th and 6th-grade students.

And in later years, the school building was used as an alternative school by the Columbus Municipal School District.

Around the time the school was set to close in 2010, Leech pitched the idea to the superintendent to open a museum to maintain its history.

The R.E. Hunt Museum and Cultural Center officially opened in 2012 on the school’s lot.

“This was all we had … and this is all we have left of the Black legacy. We have no antebellum homes. We have no other facilities that are still operating. There’s nothing,” said Leech.

In 2019, an EF-3 tornado ripped the school building, causing damage to the museum.

Alumni said the artifacts were kept in storage until this January because of how overwhelming the event and repairs were.

Museum board members said the center is expected to reopen this summer.

Alumni hope to inspire the next generation with the history of Hunt and keep its legacy alive.

“I loved the place. (The school) gave me my first start and helped me a whole lot to become the person I am today,” said Turner.

Hunt Intermediate School re-opened in August 2025 to the city’s 5th and 6th grade students.

A Hunt High memorial monument and historical marker were unveiled in October 2025.

Alumni say volunteers are welcome to help restore the museum.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.