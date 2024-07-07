Hunt High school alumni keeps historical legacy alive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping the legacy alive was the goal of Hunt High School’s historic reunion.

“It should really be a history that is never forgotten,” said Doris McSwine, Historic Reunion Organizer.

Several alumni from the school’s last graduating class gathered, connected, and shared some of their favorite memories of attending the School.

Bobbie Taylor was one of many graduates who came out to the reunion.

She said it was a great way to spread the word to others.

“It is important because sometimes we lose our history,” said Taylor. “We lose the fact that so many people are dying out and the history is not being passed along like it should. We have contributed so many things to the community.”

R.E. Hunt High School was the first Black High School in Columbus, and several people are unaware of that.

James Samuel was a part of the last graduating class.

He said hopes this reunion helps the younger generation have a better understanding of a small part of Columbus’ history.

“Our children because of the educational doctrine that is set up now,” said Samuel. “They are being taught away from their history, where they came from, and the importance of getting an education.”

Janie Morgan also attended Hunt High School.

She said even though the building of the former school is no longer in place, the meaning, and the historical significance will never fade away from its graduates.

“There is a great legacy behind R.E. Hunt High School,” said Morgan. “And you see all of these people that came out here, that shows that this means a lot to all of us.”

Organizers said they plan to make this annual event.

