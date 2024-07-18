Hunter Hines returning to MSU baseball for senior season

Mississippi State first baseman Hunter Hines will return to Starkville for his senior season after he was not taken in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Hines was the cleanup hitter for the Bulldogs in 2023, batting .257 with 64 hits, 56 RBI and 16 home runs.

The Madison, Mississippi, native will be chasing the Mississippi State career home run record in his final year. Hines is currently tied for fourth on the list with 54 career home runs. Rafael Palmeiro owns the record with 67 home runs.