Hunters and sport shooters shop during Second Amendment Tax holiday

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sportsmen hunting for a bargain this weekend were able to bag their limit.

Hunters and sport shooters took advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Tax holiday to reload for the upcoming season.

Over the weekend, the state sales tax was lifted on firearms, ammunition, and select hunting supplies.

Area gun shops, like Gary’s Pawn and Gun in West Point and Columbus, saw rapid-fire sales.

“It was a healthy mix of shotguns, people gearing up for Dove Season; dove shells, obviously. We also did sell a lot of centerfire rifle ammunition. People were getting ready for Deer Season. Sold a good bit of deer rifles as well, and we did pretty well on optics,” said Dow Hailey, Store Manager.

Hunters get a chance to put their new purchases to the test this weekend.

Dove Season opens Saturday.