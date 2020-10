JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Hurricane Delta is putting a damper on the state fair but as they say. The show must go on.

The longest-running and one of the largest events in the state will close up early tonight at 10 PM.

Gates open tomorrow at noon, instead of 10 AM.

People needing to find shelter while the gates are open can go to the Mississippi Coliseum.

Masks and sanitizers will be in the Coliseum, along with law enforcement, to ensure everyone is safe.