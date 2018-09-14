Hurricane Florence strikes southeastern U.S.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham, left, and police officer Thomas Molino III raise a tropical storm warning flag over the Isle of Palms Connector shortly after South Carolina’s Charleston County went under a tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Florence, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The slowly-moving storm, which was rated a Category 4 by the National Hurricane Center as it approached the U.S. coastline, threatened to bring massive storm surges as high as 10 feet and up to four feet of rain in some areas.