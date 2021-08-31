Hurricane Ida impacted the number of COVID-19 cases the MSDH is reporting

The agency is reporting just over 1,100 new cases today, along with 48 deaths.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Hurricane Ida is impacting the number of COVID-19 cases the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting.

MSDH says reduced staffing impacted today’s numbers.

Many state agencies saw reduced staff as the storm rolled through the state. Some health department sites were closed again today.

More than 15 people remain hospitalized with the virus and 459 patients in I.C.U.’s across the state.

5,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported last week for Mississippi students in grades K-12.

One point 16 million Mississippians, or 39 percent of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated.

Half of Yalobusha County is fully vaccinated. That 50 percent ranks as the third-highest in the state.