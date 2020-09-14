Hurricane Sally headed to Gulf Coast, some evacuations have started

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Hurricane Sally continues to churn towards the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Warnings are posted in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Shelters are opening and some evacuations have started.

Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference this morning to give an update on the state’s preparations.

The Mississippi National Guard has assets in place on the coast and at Camp Shelby, including high-water rescue vehicles and helicopters.

Shelters are opening in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, and Stone Counties.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says folks in south Mississippi should prepare for flash flooding and power outages.

There has been some gas shortages but it should only be temporary.

Officials are asking people to stay out of shelters, if possible.

“We are asking you to avoid shelters if you have other options available to you…to evacuate out of the affected area, to go with a family member, a friend, or move out of the area and get your lodging in some other ways.”

Anyone that goes into a shelter will be required to wear a mask.