Husband confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 young daughters: Report

The husband of a missing, pregnant Colorado woman has confessed to killing her and their two young daughters, who were also missing, CBS Denver reports. Shanann Watts, 34, and the daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing Monday, and a desperate search for them began.

Late Wednesday night, police in Frederick, Colorado detained Chris Watts, CBS Denver says. Investigators were seen taking items out of the family’s home. A truck was also taken.

Then, word on the fate of Shanann, Bella and Celeste:

Heartbreaking news to share. CBS4 confirms the family of Shanann Watts has been notified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that Chris Watts confessed to officers that he killed his wife and their two little girls. https://t.co/Y0Me7UwjGd — Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) August 16, 2018

The family of Shanann Watts has also been told that Chris Watts has agreed to bring officers to the location of the bodies, so they may be recovered. — Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) August 16, 2018

Frederick Police told a news conference earlier Wednesday that officers went to check up on Watts and the girls in their home around 1 p.m. Monday after a concerned friend said she hadn’t heard from Watts.

One of her friends posted on Facebook that Shanann left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home Monday morning, CBS Denver reported.

CBS Denver

By Tuesday afternoon, the CBI issued an endangered missing alert for all three.

Chris Watts told “Today” Wednesday morning he was living a “nightmare.” He said the last time he saw his family was early Monday morning before leaving for work.