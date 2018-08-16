Husband confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 young daughters: Report

CBS Denver
The husband of a missing, pregnant Colorado woman has confessed to killing her and their two young daughters, who were also missing, CBS Denver reports. Shanann Watts, 34, and the daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing Monday, and a desperate search for them began.
Late Wednesday night, police in Frederick, Colorado detained Chris Watts, CBS Denver says. Investigators were seen taking items out of the family’s home. A truck was also taken.
Then, word on the fate of Shanann, Bella and Celeste:
Frederick Police told a news conference earlier Wednesday that officers went to check up on Watts and the girls in their home around 1 p.m. Monday after a concerned friend said she hadn’t heard from Watts.
One of her friends posted on Facebook that Shanann left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home Monday morning, CBS Denver reported.
CBS Denver
By Tuesday afternoon, the CBI issued an endangered missing alert for all three.
Chris Watts told “Today” Wednesday morning he was living a “nightmare.” He said the last time he saw his family was early Monday morning before leaving for work.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.