NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man accused of killing his wife in Noxubee County is indicted for murder.

Allen Bell remains in the Noxubee County jail. He’s accused of killing Nikita Nicole Wilson.

Her body was found on Butler Road in Noxubee County in August 2017.

She had been missing for several weeks.

Bell was arrested in May of this year.

Multiple agencies investigated the case, including the FBI, Noxubee Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.