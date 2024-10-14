HWY 50 Nursery brings community together for flea market

HWY 50 Nursery hosted its second annual Fall, friends, and family community yard sale, flea market, and chili cookout.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – “That’s what we’re trying to, and striving to do daily, is to bring the community back together,” said Esmon Saul, one of the HWY 50 Nursery owners.

The owners of HWY 50 Nursery, Candi and Esmon Saul, were happy to host an event that benefits everyone in their community.

The owners of HWY 50 Nursery, Candi and Esmon Saul, were happy to host an event that benefits everyone in their community.

“(It) brings everybody together for a safe event where we can fellowship and give people a chance to network, especially different vendors who have their own small business since we are a small business,” said Candi.

Belinda Rice, a food vendor, said it’s a good chance for people to come together.

“(It) gives us a chance to come together and also the entrepreneur,” Rice said. “It gives them a chance to come out and to make some money. And at the same time, we get to shop a little bit, (and) eat a little bit.”

Arts and Crafts Vendors Michelle Morrison and Christabel Morrison said the event brought people together.

“It brings people in from neighboring communities,” Michelle said. “And I think it also gives us a chance to meet our neighbor.”

“You get a lot of customers, and then you get to meet more people,” Christabel said. “So I feel like it’s really fun.”

Over 30 vendors were at the flea market including food vendors who participated in a chili cook-off.

The Sauls said they are trying to bring something new and positive to The Golden Triangle.

“Larger cities have different flea markets,” Candi said. “So just bringing something to the Golden Triangle, a smaller area, and just trying to create a flea market so that we can attract, different small businesses as well as the community.”

Rice said she is happy to be a part of something that supports the community.

“We’re just glad that they’re doing it again,” Rice said. “Mr. Esmon and his wife, and the business they have out here, has a lot of beautiful stuff out here also. So we’re just glad to be a part, (and) do whatever we can to help in the community.”

The next event the Highway 50 Nursery will be hosting is the Halloween Haunted Trail starting on the 19th.

