WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Hydrocodone and promethazine were stolen early Thursday morning from a West Point drug store.

West Point police officers said two suspects broke into Rose Drug Store around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspects broke a window to get into the store.

Liquid medication and pills were stolen.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call West Point Police Department.