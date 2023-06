‘I bring the juice’: Starkville WR Braylon Burnside talks commitment to MSU football

Four-star wide receiver Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside announced he’s staying in Starkville on Tuesday, committing to Mississippi State football. Plenty of factors impacted his decision, but the love he felt from the MSU coaching staff was big. He specifically said wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis recruited him from the minute he joined the Bulldog staff in January.