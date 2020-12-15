I.C.U bed numbers continue to dwindle as COVID-19 cases increase

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – As the number of I.C.U. beds continue to dwindle in Mississippi, health leaders are changing the process of how critical patients are being transferred.

The state department of health issued an order saying patients that need critical care and cannot be accommodated in the normal transfer process will now go through the state.

- Advertisement -

This comes as more patients need a higher level of care during the pandemic but there are fewer I.C.U. beds.

In this case, the health department will direct patients to be taken to an available I.C.U. bed.

If there are no beds available, hospitals will be chosen on a rotation basis based on location and resources.

This order is through December 24h but could be extended.

Right now, there are one thousand 319 people in hospitals across Mississippi with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms.