There’s a leading contender for Mother of the Year — along with the supporting evidence in the form of a viral video that has racked up more than 7 million views.
When Makayla Ferrell, 10, began singing Andra Day’s anthem “Rise Up” at her school talent show, her mom, Shaye Washington sat nervously in the audience.
But about a minute in, Makayla’s voice faded.
“I just forgot because I was nervous to, like, even sing anymore,” Makayla said.
“I was like, ‘Uh-oh it looks like she’s about to have a meltdown or have a breakdown.’ And I don’t want her to feel defeated … so that’s when I just stepped in to help her going.”
“I’ll rise unafraid,” Shaye Washington sang as her daughter found her voice.
Shaye was asked what the song meant to her.
“It means a lot. It means perseverance,” she told CBS News. “Before I moved to Colorado … that was one of the songs that helped me push on.”
The family having a hard time adjusting to a place so far from the home they’d known in Georgia.
Shaye wrote on Facebook that “sometimes I am hard on myself as a mom. And I think I’m not doing enough.”
Her daughter responded.
“I think she does everything for me. She gets everything for me,” Makayla said. “Sometimes I feel like … I don’t say … don’t act like I’m thankful, but I want to be more thankful and thank her.”
