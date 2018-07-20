ICC Golf Duo Signs With MUW

FULTON, Miss. (ICC Athletics) – Itawamba Community College golfers Cameron Foster and Brandon Walker have signed to continue their careers at Mississippi University for Women.

Foster, who transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College after his freshman season, was No. 2 on the Indians squad last season and earned a spot in the NJCAA DII Men’s Golf Championships. The Southaven native finished tenth in the MACJC Championship with a 154 two-day total and the national tournament with a three-day score of 237 over 54 holes. “It feels good to be able to play for two more years,” said Foster. “It’s always been a dream.”

Walker, a Vardaman native, was the Indians No. 1 man for his two season in Fulton and highlighted his sophomore season with a seventh-place finish in the MACJC Championships with a two-day total of 149. “It’s always been a dream to play at the highest level possible,” said Walker. “I appreciate my time at ICC because it was a huge building step to the next level.”

The duo will be part of MUW history as members of the inaugural golf team for the Owls since the reinstatement of athletics.