ICC held ribbon cutting for new W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College is celebrating the Week of the Arts with a fresh new look.

A ribbon-cutting was held today at the new W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center.

The 24,000 square-foot building now has been upgraded to its lecture space, exhibit hall, and state-of-the-art auditorium.

There are also updates to the lobby to incorporate a modern design.

Renovations started last fall and are now complete.

School administrators say the renovation was needed for the students and the community.

“And so what a great time to pause after 45 years roughly and do a renovation and not just a renovation of the general appearances but also coming up through this next year with audiovisual upgrades as well. Gonna be a tremendous change in what people have seen in the past there are no more orange chairs and orange sound panels on the wall. Those are gone. And so it’s a beautiful renovation,” said Dr. Jay Allen, ICC President.

There are a few upcoming events to showcase the new space. Fashion Show, Apr. 20, 6 p.m.; Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble concert, Apr. 21, 6:30 p.m.; and Choir and Chamber Choir concert, Apr. 22, 7 p.m. for more information visit the ICC website.