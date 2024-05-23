ICC nationally recognized for business, marketing tech program

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College is getting some national recognition for its business and marketing technology program.

According to Forbes Advisor, ICC’s Business and Marketing Management Technology Program ranks sixth in the nation.

Jodi McCrimon is the program director and said the course prepares students for the sales and marketing workforce.

“Students who major in this take courses in many areas of business, marketing, and management. They take advertising classes and internet marketing classes. We build a website, write a business plan, a marketing plan, do case studies, have class discussions online,” said McCrimon.

The business and marketing management technology program went all online about five years ago, and since then, enrollment has more than doubled.

“The communities we serve, often, these adult students are not able to come back, face-to-face to campus on a regular basis, but they can do online and this is a great program to help them not only in the current job they have but maybe get the job of their dreams,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.

After graduation, students can work toward their bachelor’s degree online at universities throughout the region.

ICC has also been named one of the top 10 online community colleges in the nation by BestColleges.com

