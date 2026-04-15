ICC releases statement regarding a student found dead in his vehicle on campus

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College is mourning the loss of one of its students.

ICC posted on social media this afternoon saying, “Itawamba Community College is deeply saddened by the passing of a freshman commuter student who passed away in his vehicle on the Fulton Campus earlier today of what appears to be natural causes.”

It goes on to say, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the students’ family, friends, classmates, and instructors.”

ICC says counseling services are available for students and employees who may need support during this time.

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