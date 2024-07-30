ICC residence halls reopen after major renovations

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two residence halls were formally reopened on the ICC Campus after undergoing major renovations.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held at Monroe Hall. That dorm now features single occupancy rooms. Monroe Hall was first opened in 1968 and was updated to include modern amenities.

The $2.2 million renovation was undertaken after getting feedback from students, who wanted single occupancy rooms and other upgraded facilities.

ICC President Doctor Jay Allen said the renovations help enhance the entire college experience for the student.

“We were able to gut this building and totally redo it. And now, we have updated settings, and furnishings. We learned from other residence halls so we mimicked some of those features in this hall but we created an environment I believe promotes student success and their desire to be here, stay here, play here, learn here, and build friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Allen.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were also held for the renovated Sheffield Hall on the ICC Campus.

