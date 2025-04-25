THS students working to raise money for Skills USA Nationals

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the collision repair class at Tupelo High School are working hard to raise money to head to Nationals this summer.

Students will travel to Atlanta for the ‘ Skills USA” National competition the week of June 23. That competition is the largest gathering of America’s future skilled workforce.

While there, the students will join more than 6,000 state champions from across the nation. They will compete in skilled trade and leadership events.

To help cover the cost, THS Collision repair students are washing cars of teachers and staff as a fundraiser.

“The students have worked hard all year. My painter has worked hard for two years to get to this point. So, they deserve it, and we will do our best to support them, make sure they get the experience of a lifetime. Something they will never forget, and also, to set them on a career-driven path when they get out of high school. They will have a focus on what they want for a career in life,” said THS Collision Repair Teacher Derek Bradley.

The deadline to turn in the money is May 18.

