Man arrested on multiple sex crime charges in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man is facing nearly a dozen child sex crimes, and investigators fear there could be more victims.
62-year-old Ronald Stephen Reich, of Amory, has been charged with 8 counts of sexual battery, one count of molestation, and one count of child enticement.
In a social media post, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it received a report about Reich earlier this month and started investigating.
He was arrested on Thursday, April 24.
Reich could face more charges, including a federal offense accusing him of trafficking a minor
Investigators are asking for any other potential witnesses or alleged victims to come forward with information.
Reich is in the Monroe County jail on a $1 million bond.