Oktibbeha organizations team up to give 1,000 trees to residents

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville and Oktibbeha County may soon start looking a little greener.

Oktibbeha County Soil and Water, the Starkville Town and Country Garden Club, Oktibbeha County Co-Op, Twigs Nursery, and East Mississippi Lumber Company teamed up to get 1,000 oak sapling trees into the hands of area residents.

In honor of National Arbor Day, people could go into the participating businesses, pick up some of the oaks, take them home, and plant them.

The Garden Club also planted trees at the entrance to the ballparks at Cornerstone Park.

For many, it’s an investment not only in beautification but the long-term health of the community.

“Trees are so important for our environment. For our growth, for their growth, for the growth of animals,” said Sonya Boyd of the East Mississippi Lumber Company. “It’s important. It’s important to instill this in our children also, so they will care about the environment in the future.”

Along with National Arbor Day, Mississippi also observes a state Arbor Day in February.

