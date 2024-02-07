ICC ‘Senior College’ provides opportunities for learning

ICC holds monthly sessions for Senior College

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The first session for ICC’s “Senior College” featured music historian Dale Rushing as he taught about the influences of songwriters, singers, and musicians from Northeast Mississippi. He even sang a well-known classic, written by Jim Weatherly, of Pontotoc.

ICC Continuing Education Specialist Rena Chism came up with the idea for Senior College when she was helping care for her aunt.

“I saw a need when I had an elderly aunt living with me, they needed somewhere to get out, go to, and enjoy, because so many times people would retire, go home, sit down and that’s it,” Chism said.

Senior College meets once a month, covering different topics and interests.

“Anytime you can broaden your knowledge, it’s important, and most of these people have probably lived their lives here, raised families here, good to know about the area you’re from,” said Rushing.

The first session of Senior College is always free. Then, it is $30 a semester. There will also be some field trips and friendly competition for valedictorian.

“Actually, we have ICC Senior credits and it’s a fun way to earn little points, at the end of the year. If you’re the valedictorian, you will have a nice surprise waiting for you at the end of the semester,” Chism said.

“There’s just not a lot of things to do. You don’t just want to sit at home. Church is a big part of our lives. It’s good to get out and be around people. We’re kind of outnumbered here, the men. Only about three men, the rest of the group are women. Need to get some men here,” said Steve Dillard, a Senior College student.

Senior College classes are held at the ICC Belden Center.

Preregistration is requested, but not required, by emailing continuingeducation@iccms.edu or calling (662)407-1500.

