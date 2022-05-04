ICC soccer coach Mike Sullivan retires after 20 years

Photo courtesy: Itawamba Community College Athletics

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- ICC released the following press release:

Mike Sullivan, the head coach of the ICC men’s soccer team for the past 20 seasons and the program’s all-time winningest coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“When I accepted the job, I had no idea ICC would be the place I would call home for the next 20 years.” Sullivan said. “Turns out I couldn’t have made a better decision in my life. I have enjoyed my time here more than I can easily express.”

Sullivan completed his career at ICC with a record of 215-208-32. He also served as women’s head coach for eight seasons (2007-14).

Sullivan led the men’s soccer program to five North Division titles (2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2021) and made 10 playoff appearances. He helped guide the Lady Indians to their only North Division championship (2007) while qualifying for the playoffs five times.

“Coaching at this level is definitely hard work,” said Sullivan. “I have always put everything into this job, but it was just the right time for me to walk away and start the next chapter in my life. I do want to specifically say thank you to my family for supporting me during a 27-year coaching career. I know being a coach’s wife or child can be difficult at times, but they always supported me in the good and the bad times. I will miss ICC tremendously but can’t wait to watch next year’s team shoot for a championship.”

During his time in Fulton, Sullivan had over 200 players earn conference and national academic honors, more than 50 players named All-State as well as 20 All-Region selections, three NJCAA Region 23 Players of the Year and one NJCAA All-American. His 2013 and 2014 squads earned NJCAA Men’s Soccer Academic Team of the Year honors. The 2013 women’s team missed the national team honor by .02 of a point.

“Countless student-athletes are better people and have gone on to do great things due in large part to the impact Coach Sullivan had on their lives,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “His passion for his players and the game of soccer has culminated in a very successful career. He leaves a great legacy and will be missed, both on and off the pitch.”

ICC plans to begin the process of hiring the next men’s head soccer coach in the coming weeks.