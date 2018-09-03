Iconic Mississippi juke joint items set to be auctioned off

MERIGOLD, Miss. (WCBI)- An auction featuring items from an iconic Mississippi Delta juke joint is set for October 1st.

Po Monkey’s has been a tourist attractions since Willie “Po’ Monkey” Seaberry passed away in 2016.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Business Journal reports heirs have decided to sell the furnishings.

The juke joint has been closed since Seaberry’s death.

The building itself belongs to Park Hiter, a Bolivar County landowner who says he’s undecided about its future.

Merigold officials have sought to move the house into town.

Family members will retain rights to the Po’ Monkey name and image, seeking to license them for money.